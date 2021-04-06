Loading…
Dread Bread reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Dread Bread.

Dread Bread effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
6 people told us about effects:
Focused
33% of people report feeling focused
Euphoric
33% of people report feeling euphoric
Tingly
16% of people report feeling tingly
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety

Dread Bread reported flavors

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about flavors:
Chestnut
16% of people taste the flavor chestnut
Coffee
16% of people taste the flavor coffee
Earthy
16% of people taste the flavor earthy

