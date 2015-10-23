ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for Buccalicious
Member since 2018
This is spectacular. A major head high followed by a good body schrill. So very relaxed and chill. Creativity if you are in the mood.
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for mamamarijuana1118
Member since 2018
So this is a new one I tried just recently a joint by phat panda. I purchased it at Freedom Market in Ilwaco Washington for $8.00. I have actually been on a sativa kick lately and it has been glorious. I highly recommend for a mood lifter. It's not too bad for night time I did however get the munc...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for VincentBelo
Member since 2017
one of the top three stains that I have ever tried. no noticable paranoia or anxiety. subtitle, tasty flavour
Avatar for wolvesofchernobyl
Member since 2018
This one is a great time. Very upbeat and optimistic vibes. I was totally stoked to be pacing around my apartment haha. It was even better when watching a good comedy. Great outdoors as well. Everything becomes HD and vivid. It did give me a strong case of the munchies though. But damn it enhances a...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for bhola
Member since 2015
Great &amp; Relaxing for the body while keeping you uplifted and energized. A very nice beach or pool side medicine.
HappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for HoseDragger
Member since 2017
When I take just a few hits I get a definite head high, but it doesn't have any noticeable effect on the rest of my body, leaving me wanting the buzz all over. Then last night I decided to get really high before bed and used my dry herb vape for like 10 minutes strait. I got stupid high all over a...
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for cobrabryant
Member since 2018
euphoric, happy. life waits for this strain. call off work. this is worth it.
Avatar for ShamRae
Member since 2018
Good after work joint, good conversation peace or even for a first time hanging out makes you talkative and feel active/creative. Will be smoking again!!!
CreativeEnergeticHappyTalkative