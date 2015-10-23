Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
So this is a new one I tried just recently a joint by phat panda. I purchased it at Freedom Market in Ilwaco Washington for $8.00.
I have actually been on a sativa kick lately and it has been glorious. I highly recommend for a mood lifter. It's not too bad for night time I did however get the munc...
This one is a great time. Very upbeat and optimistic vibes. I was totally stoked to be pacing around my apartment haha. It was even better when watching a good comedy. Great outdoors as well. Everything becomes HD and vivid. It did give me a strong case of the munchies though. But damn it enhances a...
When I take just a few hits I get a definite head high, but it doesn't have any noticeable effect on the rest of my body, leaving me wanting the buzz all over. Then last night I decided to get really high before bed and used my dry herb vape for like 10 minutes strait. I got stupid high all over a...