Dream Beaver by Bodhi Seeds is a sativa-dominant strain that crosses Dirty Hippy (an Afghooey-Blockhead hybrid) with Appalachia. With subdued flavors of fresh cedar and earthy spice, Dream Beaver deals a mellow buzz that lets you stay active, productive, and social. This sativa is a great choice for unleashing laughing fits and creative sparks on those days when your mood and motivation could use a lift.

Avatar for Katsuth
Member since 2016
So far this is the best I can find for my anxiety and depression. It levels me out, make me feel normal again, stops my brain from thinking of 50,000 things at once and let's me focus on one thing at a time. Sadly it's rare so I can't find it often, one day it will be at 5 different dispensaries and...
GigglyHappyRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for captaina
Member since 2016
An amazing happy-pill. Two or three hits in and your head is tingly, you feel like you can discuss astronomy, and you are genuinely happy. This strain sets a new bar. My strain was grown from Jet City Gardens and I'm too scared to try any other gardens' Dream Beaver. It's that good.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyTingly
Avatar for brianhyn
Member since 2014
This high is intense but pleasant. I sometimes have anxiety issues with stronger strains, but none at all with this one. Awesome.
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for sayword3
Member since 2017
The name threw me off at first. This is one complex herb that any experienced smoker will enjoy. Creative, uplifting, happy, energetic and slightly relaxed. I feel it in my shoulders and forehead. I anticipated anxiety but never felt it. Dry mouth was pretty bad. Smoke tastes sharp like wood, pine n...
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for crackbaby2
Member since 2017
Smoke this and say goodbye to social anxiety. Probably the best sativa I have ever smoked
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
