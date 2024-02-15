Dream Cake
Dream Cake effects are mostly calming.
Dream Cake potency is higher THC than average.
Wedding Cake and Sunset Sherbet combine in the hybrid weed strain Dream Cake. Dream Cake became available in 2022 from Foxy Cannabis in California. Noted breeder Seed Junky Genetics released a Wedding Cake x Sunset Sherbert strain without naming the cross.
Dream Cake strain effects
Reported by 5 real people like you
Dream Cake strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Dream Cake strain reviews(5)
s........n
February 15, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Talkative
Picked up a gram of live badder at Rise dispensary from Penn Health Group. Opening the jar, you hit in the face with a strong floral/green skunky citrus scent that borders on sour. Nice golden yellow color with terps pooled around it. The dab seems to hit forever and the scent translates to the pallet very well. A ton of floral citrus. Immediately after the first few pulls, it starts to tingle behind your eyes and top off your head. Get ready for the cough because it’s GOING to happen…….a lot 😂. Your eyes get heavy mid cough and the tingles with their way fin head to toe and stick around for about half an hour, during which the stone gets heavier and heavier while staying mentally clear. It’s a perfect slow down for the racing thoughts, but not enough to put you right to sleep. I’m talkative and able to think perfectly fine, but an extremely relaxed and calm. A second dab will probably have me ready for food and a nap though. Overall, a damn good anytime smoke if you have a tolerance. If not, tread lightly unless you’re ready to go to sleep.
y........2
September 11, 2022
This is a good one! Maybe it’s my ADD but i felt both sides of the spectrum. It helped me focus on tasks and achieving what needed to be done. When I wanted to relax I was able to get fall asleep. It reminded me of more of an indica leaning hybrid. Very pleasant strain that will get deliver what you want out of it. Will get again
m........0
November 25, 2022
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Tingly
Picked up 4.5 grams from Equinox Gardens definitely was not disappointed loved it very good and tasty