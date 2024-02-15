Picked up a gram of live badder at Rise dispensary from Penn Health Group. Opening the jar, you hit in the face with a strong floral/green skunky citrus scent that borders on sour. Nice golden yellow color with terps pooled around it. The dab seems to hit forever and the scent translates to the pallet very well. A ton of floral citrus. Immediately after the first few pulls, it starts to tingle behind your eyes and top off your head. Get ready for the cough because it’s GOING to happen…….a lot 😂. Your eyes get heavy mid cough and the tingles with their way fin head to toe and stick around for about half an hour, during which the stone gets heavier and heavier while staying mentally clear. It’s a perfect slow down for the racing thoughts, but not enough to put you right to sleep. I’m talkative and able to think perfectly fine, but an extremely relaxed and calm. A second dab will probably have me ready for food and a nap though. Overall, a damn good anytime smoke if you have a tolerance. If not, tread lightly unless you’re ready to go to sleep.