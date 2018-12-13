ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Dream Girl
Avatar for Ragdolldez
Member since 2018
This is a amazing high as long as you dont have anxiety, it boosted my anxiety but really helped take away my pain without making my brain too cloudy.
Focused
Avatar for Dustinbowls247
Member since 2019
I read the strain description and idk if I personally agree with the way it's described but I will say this strain kicks ass!! The high is very upbeat and motivational. When other strains have me feeling slow and lazy, this one makes want to get up and go do things, socialize and complete tasks. Def...
CreativeEnergeticHappyTalkative
Avatar for stumptownlass
Member since 2016
Relaxing body high, actually making my face feel almost a little numb. Great end-of the day strain, you could probably still get some things done like dishes or laundry but I don’t feel particularly clear-headed. I smoke daily &amp; feel this is pretty strong after 1.5 bowls, which is enjoyable for ...
HappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for Pukinano
Member since 2018
It's magnificent and the buds are crazy rich. 10/10 would smoke again. recommend vaporizing it.
EuphoricHappyHungryTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for BigB1993
Member since 2018
great active strain. didn't make me tired. will it smoke again and provide a better review.
EnergeticHappyRelaxedTalkativeUplifted