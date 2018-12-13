Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
I read the strain description and idk if I personally agree with the way it's described but I will say this strain kicks ass!! The high is very upbeat and motivational. When other strains have me feeling slow and lazy, this one makes want to get up and go do things, socialize and complete tasks. Def...
Relaxing body high, actually making my face feel almost a little numb. Great end-of the day strain, you could probably still get some things done like dishes or laundry but I don’t feel particularly clear-headed. I smoke daily & feel this is pretty strong after 1.5 bowls, which is enjoyable for ...