Dream Hunter
Dream Hunter is an indica-dominant hybrid cannabis strain whose genetics are currently unknown. The effects of this strain are believed to be sleepy and euphoric. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel sleepy, relaxed, and tingly. This plant has vivid, forest green buds and thick orange hairs that shine with milky trichomes. Dream Hunter has 22% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene is caryophyllene and has an earthy citrus aroma. Dream Hunter has a sweet orange flavoring. Medical marijuana patients say they buy this strain when mitigating symptoms of pain, anxiety, and insomnia. The original breeder of Dream Hunter is currently unknown.
Dream Hunter strain effects
Dream Hunter strain reviews20
m........9
May 19, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Relaxed
t........3
September 16, 2021
Relaxed
Sleepy
M........l
December 15, 2021
Relaxed
Sleepy
Tingly