Dream Hunter reviews
m........9
May 19, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Relaxed
Very heavy Indica. Great for sleep. Gave me amazing creative dreams which I was able to use in my art. Definitely not a daytime strain. Very nice to have a cup of tea and listen to nature.
t........3
September 16, 2021
Relaxed
Sleepy
I’ve tried the flower and the rosin and both were very tasty! The high is like a warm blanket with a cup of hot chocolate on a cold winter day! Good for general anxiety and sleep! A+
M........l
December 15, 2021
Relaxed
Sleepy
Tingly
I used this strain in a concentrate form as a Trulieve Rosin and it brought me to a place of comfort, pain relief and relaxation. I did not feel completely couch locked. I have a high tolerance, so I was dabbing this in my Puffco Plus and the taste is awesome and the effects relatively rapid. I needed a slightly higher dose than I expected. Since this was my first venture into dabbing and concentrates, the Budtenders told me to take it slow. I actually combined this with a NanoGel indica gummy and the effects combined weee perfect, a great sleep combo.
s........p
June 11, 2022
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Your Hunt Is Over. Stay here with us, chill if but for a moment, on the patio of love. Go forth into the night, toke gleefully on the moonlit terrace. Bring your coffee and tunes, and dream. 🌈
g........s
March 17, 2022
Relaxed
Sleepy
This is one of my new favorite concentrates for insomnia and lack of sleep, which are symptoms from both my bipolar disorder and chronic pain. It had a little bit of a darker smell and taste, and it lulled me right into a restful, deep sleep.
T........1
July 7, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
I normally don't write reviews , but , THIS stain inspired me! Wow, I haven't felt this chilled in years! No anxiety no depression just relaxed and blissful. This is my new and all-time favorite!
C........Y
November 13, 2022
Euphoric
Relaxed
I basically always check here on Leafy as I look at the menu at my favorite dispensary. Actually, all of the reviews that I've read about Dream Hunter here, checked all of the boxes for me. Insomnia, pain and anxiety, with each reviewer clicking 5 STARS. IMO, I can attest, the the reviews are all spot on. Easing my neuropathy pain without ANY anxiety, well, I think that I'm going to sleep good tonight. Another box to be checked, the feel real good box.
S........e
October 29, 2021
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Has a wonderful taste and a heck of a punch! I will say, my tolerance is up there however this strain gets the jobs done 100%. I am super picky and hardly ever leave reviews so take my word for it! If its available to you, I strongly suggest you try it out. You will BOT BE DISAPPOINTED 🤗 **** also if you want to know, mine came in @22.940% 🙃 pretty good, I thought!