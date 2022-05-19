I used this strain in a concentrate form as a Trulieve Rosin and it brought me to a place of comfort, pain relief and relaxation. I did not feel completely couch locked. I have a high tolerance, so I was dabbing this in my Puffco Plus and the taste is awesome and the effects relatively rapid. I needed a slightly higher dose than I expected. Since this was my first venture into dabbing and concentrates, the Budtenders told me to take it slow. I actually combined this with a NanoGel indica gummy and the effects combined weee perfect, a great sleep combo.