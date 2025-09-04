Dream 'n Sour reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Dream 'n Sour.
Dream 'n Sour strain effects
Reported by 30 real people like you
Negative Effects
Dream 'n Sour strain flavors
Dream 'n Sour strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 12% of people say it helps with PTSD
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Dream 'n Sour reviews
b........q
September 4, 2025
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
I find Great strain for day time,being social and diving into your own things if seeking motivation or a jolt of energy. Good headspace.
c........9
June 30, 2021
Focused
17.732% has a sweet musky smell the buds are light in weight. Semi light green buds with trichomes and orange pistils. The taste is nothing out of the ordinary sorda piney. Gave me a nice heavy head high.
F........x
October 17, 2021
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
First and foremost, Id like to start by saying I consider myself a really heavy user where I rarely feel strong effects but this is my take on this strange but very cool strain. Being that I usually prefer indicas, I purchased this along with White Buffalo for a change and some variety. First impressions was good. Smells strong of pine/wood, with sweet peachy aftertones and hits hard from 10" steamroller. First hit is strong, lightly descreasing in intensity as it burns. Heavy and dense but not as dense as White Buffalo (which was extremely dense like marbles) My batch was actually flawless, light stickiness but cured. Burned amazing out of a bowl. Looks are ok but don't expect much. Looks and smell were vastly better than white buffalo although wasnt quite as strong. Terps were at 1.5% and noticed medical benefits besides just a "high." Felt loose like Gumby, ready to start my day like I've had plenty of coffee, and my gaming focus was ON FIRE! Slight tightness around the forehead almost like I was wearing a hat or had a halo around my head. Puckered cheeks cause it burns kinda sour. Probably one of the more strange effects it had on me was reading people. We played poker and I had everyone at the table wearing sunglasses with their heads down because my focus was so insane it was effortless to see their intentions minutes before they even attempted to raise/bait me. If you enjoy challenging your brain while smoking this an excellent choice!
A........h
October 5, 2023
Energetic
Focused
Talkative
Uplifted
One of those 'energy drink' of sativas in my opinion. I get it from Roll One in Florida, panhandle area from the Trulieves. Usually high in terps. This batch is at 2.1 at 20 percent thc. most of the 2.1 is terpinoline. I mix this with other indicas to get the effects I need from them without the drowsiness. When I mix 50/50 with a good marshmellow og or a diesel dough indica, it ends up hitting like a really solid... sativa. Yes, that much energy (for me at least. I'm a hybrid/indica guy). Reminds me of NYC Sour Diesel with less creativity and more energy in place of that. Very similar flavor (delicious)
T........p
April 28, 2021
Energetic
Focused
In small amounts this strain is very similar to coffee how it uplifts you and gets you energized. But it larger amounts it’s heavily sedating like a couch lock but if you can push past the sluggish feeling you can breeze through any task, and should expect a funk aroma that matches its funky taste.
M........0
January 6, 2023
Relaxed
Uplifted
It's relaxing but not locking me down type of relaxing. Smells of citrus with a hint of black pepper out of the container. Fires up smooth with a hint of fruit and it is very easy tasting on the exhale. I did notice that this helps with my migraines and joint pain. As a pain sufferer, I'll come back again to this strain.
S........p
August 19, 2021
Reviewing Dream n Sour from Trulieve FL from a pathfinder handheld vape. Really interesting flavor profile. A lot of sour d initially but then more of the funk of the dream in the middle and end. Busted this out for a wake n bake as I need to get stuff done. Tried to keep the dosage low to dial in the sativa effects. After about 5 rips, felt the sleep leave my eyes. Definitely like coffee can do. Not a super speedy feeling at all and it stayed pretty balanced even after about 10 rips. Very mellow to me for a sativa dom. Don’t feel sluggish at all but don’t feel speedy either. Relaxed motivation is the best description for me. Dig it!
B........a
April 27, 2021
Energetic
Focused
Uplifted
If you like a "keep you going" throughout the day strain, then you just found a gold mine. I decided to try this strain as Blue Dream is one of my favorites. I also like sour diesel as well but sometimes can be a bit much if your smoking it trying to achieve a task. This is the perfect balance!