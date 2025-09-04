First and foremost, Id like to start by saying I consider myself a really heavy user where I rarely feel strong effects but this is my take on this strange but very cool strain. Being that I usually prefer indicas, I purchased this along with White Buffalo for a change and some variety. First impressions was good. Smells strong of pine/wood, with sweet peachy aftertones and hits hard from 10" steamroller. First hit is strong, lightly descreasing in intensity as it burns. Heavy and dense but not as dense as White Buffalo (which was extremely dense like marbles) My batch was actually flawless, light stickiness but cured. Burned amazing out of a bowl. Looks are ok but don't expect much. Looks and smell were vastly better than white buffalo although wasnt quite as strong. Terps were at 1.5% and noticed medical benefits besides just a "high." Felt loose like Gumby, ready to start my day like I've had plenty of coffee, and my gaming focus was ON FIRE! Slight tightness around the forehead almost like I was wearing a hat or had a halo around my head. Puckered cheeks cause it burns kinda sour. Probably one of the more strange effects it had on me was reading people. We played poker and I had everyone at the table wearing sunglasses with their heads down because my focus was so insane it was effortless to see their intentions minutes before they even attempted to raise/bait me. If you enjoy challenging your brain while smoking this an excellent choice!