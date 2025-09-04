Dream 'n Sour
Sativa
Focused
Energetic
Uplifted
Diesel
Blue Cheese
Peach
Dream 'n Sour effects are mostly energizing.
Dream 'n Sour, also known as Dream N Sour,, is a sativa weed strain made by crossing Blue Dream and Sour Jack. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel focused, energetic, and uplifted. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Dream 'n Sour, before let us know! Leave a review.
Dream 'n Sour strain effects
Reported by 30 real people like you
Negative Effects
Dream 'n Sour strain flavors
Dream 'n Sour strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 12% of people say it helps with PTSD
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Dream 'n Sour strain reviews(30)
b........q
September 4, 2025
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
I find Great strain for day time,being social and diving into your own things if seeking motivation or a jolt of energy. Good headspace.
c........9
June 30, 2021
Focused
17.732% has a sweet musky smell the buds are light in weight. Semi light green buds with trichomes and orange pistils. The taste is nothing out of the ordinary sorda piney. Gave me a nice heavy head high.
F........x
October 17, 2021
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
First and foremost, Id like to start by saying I consider myself a really heavy user where I rarely feel strong effects but this is my take on this strange but very cool strain. Being that I usually prefer indicas, I purchased this along with White Buffalo for a change and some variety. First impressions was good. Smells strong of pine/wood, with sweet peachy aftertones and hits hard from 10" steamroller. First hit is strong, lightly descreasing in intensity as it burns. Heavy and dense but not as dense as White Buffalo (which was extremely dense like marbles) My batch was actually flawless, light stickiness but cured. Burned amazing out of a bowl. Looks are ok but don't expect much. Looks and smell were vastly better than white buffalo although wasnt quite as strong. Terps were at 1.5% and noticed medical benefits besides just a "high." Felt loose like Gumby, ready to start my day like I've had plenty of coffee, and my gaming focus was ON FIRE! Slight tightness around the forehead almost like I was wearing a hat or had a halo around my head. Puckered cheeks cause it burns kinda sour. Probably one of the more strange effects it had on me was reading people. We played poker and I had everyone at the table wearing sunglasses with their heads down because my focus was so insane it was effortless to see their intentions minutes before they even attempted to raise/bait me. If you enjoy challenging your brain while smoking this an excellent choice!