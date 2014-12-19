We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Dream Police.
neurofly
This one took a little bit of time to kick in, but once it did- amazing relief. Relieved muscle spasms and tension within minutes. Stress settled and even the inflammation in my joints seemed to have settled a bit. Light/moderate pain relief, with a nice boost of energy and creativity surge. Great d...
I think it's a great strain. It's a great 50/50 hybrid experience. I started cleaning and became motivated. It seems to help with depression. Made me laugh harder than I have in a while...the only down fall is that it makes you wanna eat...kinda like antidepressants do...but other wise it's awesome.
I find it very close to looking and the effects of it to be just like AK47. The buds are tight and have an earthy citrus sweet smell. The buds have Lots of orange hairs and one bowl helped with my nerve pain and stress. It's a definite buy again for a switch up but not in my top 3 meds.