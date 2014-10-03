ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for HighSheikh
Member since 2018
Sativans’ may love it
Avatar for jascomp
Member since 2016
Buds were light and fluffy. Thick coat of trichimomes give the buds a light orange color. At 23% this was one of the more potent strains I've sampled. Not much in the way of distinct smell or taste. High was a bit euphoric and not too heavy.
Avatar for RoseBuddha
Member since 2015
Space Queen was my favorite but this is better than its parent strain. Great Sativa.
Avatar for ImmortanGreg
Member since 2015
Best I ever had? I think so.
Avatar for lawofsin
Member since 2014
Despite being listed as a sativa this strain felt so strong in concentrate form that I had couch lock for several hours following. After adjusting my dose I quite enjoyed the uplifting effects and smooth taste.
Avatar for Boomstick104
Member since 2014
this is my new favorite. has a taste similar to Durban poison. But has a better finish in my opinion. kinda a earthy finish. the high is great, a very sativa want to get things done high. definitely a must try.
