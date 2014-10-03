We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Buds were light and fluffy. Thick coat of trichimomes give the buds a light orange color. At 23% this was one of the more potent strains I've sampled. Not much in the way of distinct smell or taste. High was a bit euphoric and not too heavy.
Despite being listed as a sativa this strain felt so strong in concentrate form that I had couch lock for several hours following. After adjusting my dose I quite enjoyed the uplifting effects and smooth taste.
this is my new favorite. has a taste similar to Durban poison. But has a better finish in my opinion. kinda a earthy finish. the high is great, a very sativa want to get things done high. definitely a must try.