Dry Ice is a balanced hybrid strain (typically around 50% indica / 50% sativa), often associated with crosses involving Triangle Kush and Chemdawg lineage (exact genetics can vary by cultivator). With THC levels commonly ranging from 20–26%, this strain is known for its pungent, frosty profile and potent, well-rounded effects. Dry Ice features a bold flavor of sharp diesel, earthy pine, and citrus zest with a cool, slightly minty finish. Dominant terpenes include Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, contributing to its gassy, citrus-forward aroma with spicy and earthy undertones. The high starts with a euphoric cerebral lift that enhances mood and focus, followed by a calming body relaxation that doesn’t typically lead to heavy sedation. Suitable for both daytime and evening use depending on dose, Dry Ice is a solid choice for stress relief, mood elevation, and balanced relaxation.