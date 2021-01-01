ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Dubble Tropicana
Indica
THC 15%

Dubble Tropicana

Be the first to review!
No effects reported

Dominant terpene: Limonene

Strain Details

Dubble Tropicana is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Sour Dubble with Tropicana Cookies. This strain features citrus and diesel flavors. Dubble Tropicana has colorful hues and spicy terpenes. This strain is a heavy hitter and will put you in the couch, so it’s best to smoke Dubble Tropicana during evening hours.

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Dubble Tropicana reviewsNo Reviews

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...

Strain spotlight