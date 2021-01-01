Dubble Tropicana is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Sour Dubble with Tropicana Cookies. This strain features citrus and diesel flavors. Dubble Tropicana has colorful hues and spicy terpenes. This strain is a heavy hitter and will put you in the couch, so it’s best to smoke Dubble Tropicana during evening hours.
Strain Details
