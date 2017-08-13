ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Duke Nukem may be named after a video game character who spends his days obliterating “alien bastards,” but this strain is a lot more laidback than its action hero namesake. The mostly sativa hybrid produces an active mental high that is uplifting and may have you feeling more creative than commando. It’s a cross between Chemmando and Chernobyl and flowers in 9 to 11 weeks. The strain is a fairly easy plant to grow and should give medium to high yields. Its buds are known to be especially colorful with shades of frosty pinks and oranges. Careful not to confuse this strain with Nuken, which is a different indica dominant hybrid.

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.

312 reported effects from 58 people
Creative 58%
Happy 53%
Relaxed 43%
Energetic 41%
Uplifted 39%

81

Avatar for beegle
Member since 2016
Decided to spend the whole day barefoot, Mastered the Melodion, started a band, made dinner for 8.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for the-bone-reader
Member since 2015
This strain isn't just named after an action hero, it IS an action hero. Intense but not overwhelming, it allowed me to remain focused and productive throughout the ride. As other reviewers have pointed out, it's worth noting that "Duke Nukem" should not be confused with "Nuken" which is a totally...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedUplifted
Avatar for TheDankestBrother
Member since 2015
Shit is straight fire Truly dank
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for h00dlum5est
Member since 2014
Bud had little smell except for a little bit of a subtle fruity/rosy scent. Bright red/pink speckled buds with a sage green leaf. Very compact/flat but stuck with resin. Hands down dopest dope I ever smoked. I smoked half a bowl of this bomb ass bud with my bud. I got so baked and couchlocked. I pr...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Joeldubs
Member since 2017
I have to say this strain is probably in my top 3 strains of all time. I remember one night I smoked a little more than usual before bed and tripped out for over 1-2 hours and couldn't get to sleep. Highly euphoric and psychoactive strain; also physically overwhelming. I'd suggest pacing yourself e...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricHappyTingly
Chernobyl
Duke Nukem

