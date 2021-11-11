This strain is one of my top favorites by Stiiizy. It helps calm my anxiety. I suffer with insomnia and it also helps me fall asleep faster. Its also a good day time strain in my opinion as it doesn’t make me tired whenever I’m busy, up & moving. A good way to describe the flavor is like a pineapple flavored hazelnut coffee. Sounds like a weird mixture but it definitely isn’t lol. Keep in mind I’m judging based off a J I rolled. (None flavored papers)