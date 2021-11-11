Dulce De Leche reviews
Dulce De Leche strain effects
Dulce De Leche strain helps with
- 54% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 45% of people say it helps with Depression
- 18% of people say it helps with Insomnia
m........4
November 11, 2021
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Hungry
this strain is hella good i’m fried asf feels like an indica the taste is alright and it smells good
o........t
July 25, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Hungry
Relaxed
This strain is one of my top favorites by Stiiizy. It helps calm my anxiety. I suffer with insomnia and it also helps me fall asleep faster. Its also a good day time strain in my opinion as it doesn’t make me tired whenever I’m busy, up & moving. A good way to describe the flavor is like a pineapple flavored hazelnut coffee. Sounds like a weird mixture but it definitely isn’t lol. Keep in mind I’m judging based off a J I rolled. (None flavored papers)
h........4
February 7, 2022
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
Very nice High helped with a depressive episode
c........r
July 24, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
from the second hit, I was stoned very, very heavy high💨 and it taste very fruity that’s sticky nugs, and the smell is very very loud it’s got that sweet fruity smell very highly recommend my favorite strain is apple banana cookies, and this one is right behind it🔥🔥✌️
k........4
January 24, 2022
Aroused
Relaxed
kinda harsh to the throat, very dense nugs though. Smell is very much like diesel
s........h
May 31, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Very heavy high, but good for relaxing or needing to calm down. Definitely something for later in the day if you’re looking to wind down!
n........n
August 14, 2024
Man. Shit taste just like the name. I’m cooked.
d........d
October 7, 2022
Aroused
Focused
Happy
Fire Strain definitely would refer