Hybrid

Dulce De Leche

aka Creme Dulce

Dulce De Leche is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between unknown parents. This strain is 70% indica and 30% sativa. Dulce De Leche is a creamy and delicious strain that has a piney, earthy, and sweet flavor and aroma. Dulce De Leche is 18% THC, making this strain a moderate choice for beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Dulce De Leche effects include feeling hungry, aroused, and tingly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Dulce De Leche when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and fatigue. Bred by Claybourne Co., Dulce De Leche features flavors like nutty, woody, and diesel. The dominant terpene of this strain is unknown. The average price of Dulce De Leche typically ranges from $25-$35 per eighth. Dulce De Leche has a cerebral and relaxing high that can stimulate your appetite and your senses. This strain is best enjoyed with a sweet treat to satisfy your cravings. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Dulce De Leche, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Dulce De Leche strain effects

Reported by 13 real people like you

Feelings

Hungry

Aroused

Focused

Dulce De Leche strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    54% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    45% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Insomnia
    18% of people say it helps with Insomnia
Ready to try this strain?

Shop Dulce De Leche products near you

Dulce De Leche strain reviews13

November 11, 2021
this strain is hella good i’m fried asf feels like an indica the taste is alright and it smells good
July 25, 2023
This strain is one of my top favorites by Stiiizy. It helps calm my anxiety. I suffer with insomnia and it also helps me fall asleep faster. Its also a good day time strain in my opinion as it doesn’t make me tired whenever I’m busy, up & moving. A good way to describe the flavor is like a pineapple flavored hazelnut coffee. Sounds like a weird mixture but it definitely isn’t lol. Keep in mind I’m judging based off a J I rolled. (None flavored papers)
February 7, 2022
Very nice High helped with a depressive episode
