Dulce De Leche
aka Creme Dulce
Dulce De Leche is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between unknown parents. This strain is 70% indica and 30% sativa. Dulce De Leche is a creamy and delicious strain that has a piney, earthy, and sweet flavor and aroma. Dulce De Leche is 18% THC, making this strain a moderate choice for beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Dulce De Leche effects include feeling hungry, aroused, and tingly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Dulce De Leche when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and fatigue. Bred by Claybourne Co., Dulce De Leche features flavors like nutty, woody, and diesel. The dominant terpene of this strain is unknown. The average price of Dulce De Leche typically ranges from $25-$35 per eighth. Dulce De Leche has a cerebral and relaxing high that can stimulate your appetite and your senses. This strain is best enjoyed with a sweet treat to satisfy your cravings. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Dulce De Leche, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Dulce De LecheOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Dulce De Leche strain effects
Dulce De Leche strain helps with
- 54% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 45% of people say it helps with Depression
- 18% of people say it helps with Insomnia
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Dulce De Leche products near you
Similar to Dulce De Leche near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—