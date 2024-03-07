Went to my local dispensary and asked the budtenders - their "stoniest" product they've tried. Noah chose this strain, especially as a concentrate. Grabbed an eighth by Grow Sciences. Opened the seal and the aroma was quite strong and nice. Clean, fresh. Very dark green dense nugs with dark purple and rust orange throughout. Aroma is reminiscent of 1990's Hawaiian stuff you could only find on Hana highway from the locals. Relaxing, eased my chronic pain, and reduced muscle spasms. Reduced anxiety and paranoia significantly. Dry Mouth Sat outside, in the sun, listening to the waterfall and did some light yoga while college football was on in the background and pressure canning homemade dill pickles. Oh yeah, energetic and focusing! :)