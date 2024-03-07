Dulce De Uva reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Dulce De Uva.
Dulce De Uva strain effects
Dulce De Uva strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 37% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Pain
Dulce De Uva reviews
S........e
March 7, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Love this strain, started smoking it today and can immediately see a lift off my shoulders. Haven’t been this happy in the morning in a while. If it stays like this I’ll be making it a daily smoke. All in all great strain. Taste and smell like a gassy grape pie.
F........0
January 30, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
So yummy. One of the tastiest strains I've tried. Like vanilla tree nuts and grape/citrus. The high is a nice 50/50 hybrid too. A soothing calm with an uplifting buzz. I was skeptical with the 22% thc rating but me and everyone I shared it with loved it.
C........4
January 26, 2024
Aroused
Happy
Relaxed
De lo mejor que ehh fumado de híbrido indica
r........s
September 14, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Went to my local dispensary and asked the budtenders - their "stoniest" product they've tried. Noah chose this strain, especially as a concentrate. Grabbed an eighth by Grow Sciences. Opened the seal and the aroma was quite strong and nice. Clean, fresh. Very dark green dense nugs with dark purple and rust orange throughout. Aroma is reminiscent of 1990's Hawaiian stuff you could only find on Hana highway from the locals. Relaxing, eased my chronic pain, and reduced muscle spasms. Reduced anxiety and paranoia significantly. Dry Mouth Sat outside, in the sun, listening to the waterfall and did some light yoga while college football was on in the background and pressure canning homemade dill pickles. Oh yeah, energetic and focusing! :)
d........s
February 13, 2024
Aroused
Energetic
Euphoric
Vivid came in with a record breaking 36% thc on this batch and over 4% terpenes and man this is some incredible smoke. 10/10 would recommend.
p........l
June 30, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Sweet fruity strong aroma with nice flavor when rolled in a Garcia yVega. Very strong but has that choke that gets stuck in your throat, but you don’t wanna drink anything because the coughing tastes so good! The 14g I grabbed from Herbana only listed at 19.30% THC but smoked just as good as some others I got with 30%+ I hope they still have some this week 🤪
g........e
September 12, 2024
Creative
Relaxed
Picture perfect buds. Super frosty and has a really nice sweet fruity undertone. Effects are pretty stimulating yet relaxing at the same time. Just overall really good lol
C........2
February 10, 2024
Dry eyes
I’m a smooth Florida Kush or Gas Cake fan this has the funky Parmesan Cheese taste so now I’m stuck with it. It’s not for me I don’t care for Myrcene as predominant terp