stock photo similar to Dulce De Uva
Hybrid

Dulce De Uva

﻿Dulce De Uva is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Grape Pie and OG Kush. This strain has a sweet and fruity flavor that resembles a grape candy with a hint of vanilla. Dulce De Uva is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Dulce De Uva effects include happiness, relaxation, and gigglyness. Medical marijuana patients often choose Dulce De Uva when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and depression. Bred by Bloom Seed Co, Dulce De Uva features flavors like grape, sweet, and vanilla. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Dulce De Uva typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. If you’re looking for a tasty and balanced strain that can help you enjoy life and feel good, Dulce De Uva might be the one for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Dulce De Uva, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Dulce De Uva strain effects

Reported by 16 real people like you

Feelings

Relaxed

Euphoric

Happy

Dulce De Uva strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    37% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Pain
    25% of people say it helps with Pain
Dulce De Uva strain reviews16

March 7, 2024
Loading...Happy
Love this strain, started smoking it today and can immediately see a lift off my shoulders. Haven’t been this happy in the morning in a while. If it stays like this I’ll be making it a daily smoke. All in all great strain. Taste and smell like a gassy grape pie.
8 people found this helpful
January 30, 2024
So yummy. One of the tastiest strains I've tried. Like vanilla tree nuts and grape/citrus. The high is a nice 50/50 hybrid too. A soothing calm with an uplifting buzz. I was skeptical with the 22% thc rating but me and everyone I shared it with loved it.
5 people found this helpful
January 26, 2024
Loading...Relaxed
De lo mejor que ehh fumado de híbrido indica
3 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight