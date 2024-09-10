Dumb Gas reviews

Dumb Gas strain effects

Feelings

Energetic

Euphoric

Happy

Dumb Gas strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Headaches
    25% of people say it helps with Headaches
  • Nausea
    25% of people say it helps with Nausea

September 10, 2024
Its smooth light taste is refreshing and surprising. You really ease into the high slowly but the strength is still there. It packs a punch without coming on too strong too fast. I’ll give the strain an 8 out of 10.
July 17, 2024
Old school doobie guy, hits nice and smooth with a fresh taste high catches up in about 7 min very nice funny head high while feeling totally relaxed, lot of laughter, recommend it highly 🔥💨😂
June 4, 2024
stoney as hell!
Today
Best strain I’ve had in a long time

