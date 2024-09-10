Dumb Gas reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Dumb Gas.
Dumb Gas strain effects
Dumb Gas reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
p........5
September 10, 2024
Aroused
Happy
Its smooth light taste is refreshing and surprising. You really ease into the high slowly but the strength is still there. It packs a punch without coming on too strong too fast. I’ll give the strain an 8 out of 10.
R........7
July 17, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Old school doobie guy, hits nice and smooth with a fresh taste high catches up in about 7 min very nice funny head high while feeling totally relaxed, lot of laughter, recommend it highly 🔥💨😂
d........7
June 4, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
stoney as hell!
w........k
Today
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Best strain I’ve had in a long time