Dumb Gas

Dumb Gas is a hybrid weed strain bred by Exotic Genetix and appears as part of their Grape Jubilee release series (Jan 2024). Dumb Gas is a potent cross of Next Level and Grape Jubilee. We are still learning about Dumb Gas' effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Dumb Gas, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Dumb Gas strain effects

Reported by 4 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Euphoric

Loading...

Happy

Dumb Gas strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Headaches
    25% of people say it helps with Headaches
  • Nausea
    25% of people say it helps with Nausea
Dumb Gas strain reviews4

September 10, 2024
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Happy
Its smooth light taste is refreshing and surprising. You really ease into the high slowly but the strength is still there. It packs a punch without coming on too strong too fast. I’ll give the strain an 8 out of 10.
1 person found this helpful
July 17, 2024
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
Old school doobie guy, hits nice and smooth with a fresh taste high catches up in about 7 min very nice funny head high while feeling totally relaxed, lot of laughter, recommend it highly 🔥💨😂
1 person found this helpful
June 4, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
stoney as hell!
Read all reviews

