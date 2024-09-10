stock photo similar to Dumb Gas
Dumb Gas
Dumb Gas is a hybrid weed strain bred by Exotic Genetix and appears as part of their Grape Jubilee release series (Jan 2024). Dumb Gas is a potent cross of Next Level and Grape Jubilee. We are still learning about Dumb Gas' effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Dumb Gas, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Dumb GasOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Dumb Gas strain effects
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Dumb Gas products near you
Similar to Dumb Gas near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Dumb Gas strain reviews4
Read all reviews
p........5
September 10, 2024
Aroused
Happy
R........7
July 17, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
d........7
June 4, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed