Bred by Washington’s Trail Blazin’, Dutch 47 is a cross of Dutch Treat and AK-47. Buds are green with light trichomes and a flurry of orange hairs. It has a sweet citrus flavoring with subtle earthy undertones that may leave you feeling upbeat and creative.