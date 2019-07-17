ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Dutch 47
  • Leafly flower of Dutch 47

Hybrid

Dutch 47

Dutch 47

Bred by Washington’s Trail Blazin’, Dutch 47 is a cross of Dutch Treat and AK-47. Buds are green with light trichomes and a flurry of orange hairs. It has a sweet citrus flavoring with subtle earthy undertones that may leave you feeling upbeat and creative.

Reviews

3

Avatar for Cheesebear
Member since 2018
Absolutely love Dutch 47! Super clean all day strain.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
write a review

Lineage

First strain parent
Dutch Treat
parent
Second strain parent
AK-47
parent
Strain
Dutch 47