ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Dutch Dragon
  • Leafly flower of Dutch Dragon

Sativa

Dutch Dragon

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 101 reviews

Dutch Dragon

Dutch Dragon is a sativa variety bred by Paradise Seeds.  She loves warmer climates and can grow as high as 9 feet tall outside so make sure you have ample vertical room.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

626 reported effects from 81 people
Happy 60%
Euphoric 60%
Uplifted 51%
Energetic 41%
Giggly 34%
Dry mouth 30%
Dry eyes 16%
Headache 9%
Paranoid 9%
Anxious 6%

Reviews

101

Show all

Avatar for oldfartincanada
Member since 2016
This is the second straight-up Sativa that I've smoked. It burns like a 5-alarm fire in the back of your throat. Harsh as hell, but that harshness just reminds you that you can't reach weed-Valhalla without experiencing a bit of pain. Very fast-acting stuff. Unlike Strawberry Cough, another Sativa I...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for Anonymous
Member since 2010
Dutch Dragon is some of the most amazing marijuana in existence. The high from it is very euphoric, I almost feel like i'm floating. Very good body high. I can't stop smiling. :)
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGiggly
Avatar for Jedijuan
Member since 2012
Very good shit. I will now accept that Im a pothead.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappyHungry
Avatar for FellowDreamer
Member since 2015
I had this strain when I just started smoking. Plus it was the first time smoking out of a bowl, usually I rolled joints. This hit so hard, so beautiful and dreamy, that the only thing I could do was sit on the floor and listen to music. It had a citrusy flavor for sure. It elevated my mood and gave...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoric
Avatar for Anonymous
Member since 2010
My day-time strain. Keeps your head clear, and thought processes are hindered very little. Gives you a very nice body, and head stony feeling. Not to strong, but definitely satisfying. I personally haven't noticed any significant negatives to this strain. Besides a pesky cotton mouth, no abnormal e...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedGiggly
more
reviews
write a review

Lineage

Strain parent
African
parent
Strain
Dutch Dragon

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Dutch DragonUser uploaded image of Dutch DragonUser uploaded image of Dutch DragonUser uploaded image of Dutch DragonUser uploaded image of Dutch DragonUser uploaded image of Dutch DragonUser uploaded image of Dutch Dragon
more
photos