ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Dutch Queen
  4. Reviews

Dutch Queen reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Dutch Queen.

Reviews

22

Avatar for Murlurper
Member since 2019
Agree with titandreams guy, i love this, buddy who reviewed it as below average is a doo doo brain
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for NW710
Member since 2015
Ok, so I'm not normally sativa kinda guy first off. I walked in the weed store expecting to get like 2 grams and maybe a cheap J with the 20$ I had. Needles to say, it was 20% off sativa day.I took about 15 minutes browsing the menu, I asked the budtendet about the 20$ 1/8,being a tad weary myself....
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for bigwes14
Member since 2016
Nice dense bud with a tangy smell and a mind numbing high
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedTalkativeTingly
Avatar for smoketillmyeyesbleed
Member since 2016
real potent weed. I got really high off this really quick because of how strong it is! I love this weed I can get things done if I get up and do stuff but this weed really really relaxes you so it will easily couch lock you. love this weed because it's everything I look for in a strain...it can get ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
write a review

Photos

Avatar for GinaKush
Member since 2016
I bought this up in Aberdeen, WA. Was happy to support this local shop. Reasonably priced. Relatively useful as a Sativa Strain!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for Mykeh
Member since 2016
Awesome taste very smooth Great effect one of my new favs.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for tionnac
Member since 2016
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Kiserai
Member since 2015
Really good stuff. The bag I got said 27% total THC and while I question the accuracy there it was a very nice high. Relaxing without making you lethargic, I found it good for a night of playing video games or doing chores with some good music playing. This is probably my favorite strain currently a...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxed