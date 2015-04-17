Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Ok, so I'm not normally sativa kinda guy first off. I walked in the weed store expecting to get like 2 grams and maybe a cheap J with the 20$ I had. Needles to say, it was 20% off sativa day.I took about 15 minutes browsing the menu, I asked the budtendet about the 20$ 1/8,being a tad weary myself....
real potent weed. I got really high off this really quick because of how strong it is! I love this weed I can get things done if I get up and do stuff but this weed really really relaxes you so it will easily couch lock you. love this weed because it's everything I look for in a strain...it can get ...
Really good stuff. The bag I got said 27% total THC and while I question the accuracy there it was a very nice high. Relaxing without making you lethargic, I found it good for a night of playing video games or doing chores with some good music playing. This is probably my favorite strain currently a...