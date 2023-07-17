E85 reviews
m........i
July 17, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
I have been a daily smoker with a few year breaks here and there for the past 22 years. This is hands down, the best shit I have ever smoked. And I have smoked ALOT of different strains over the years. I also have an annoyingly high tolerance and have been smoking multiple times daily, every day, for the past 4 years solid and this bud has me right where I want to be. I feel an amazing body high, like I am floating on a cloud. The mind is the perfect blend of focus and euphoria. You definitely want to do something. You won’t care what it is lol. You are just happy be alive and kicking. The taste is delicious Runtz with hints of lemon and cherry on the exhale. Smooth delicious smoke. You want to soak in its aroma. Hurry up and buy!!
b........y
July 3, 2023
Hungry
Relaxed
Inviting smell, hits pretty quick. Heavy head high but my pain has decreased as well. A new favorite!
b........9
November 9, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
Very intense head high. It got me high enough to write this review so u take what want from that
R........w
January 8, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
THIS STRAIN HAS TURNT ME INTO THE WORLD'S BEST DAY TRADER. I would actually call this smart weed. The way that it clears up confusion in your head helps to make your thought patterns so much clearer. Yes, yes, yes. This is what smoking is all about. Not being stuck to a couch accomplishing absolutely nothing. This strain is truly a beautiful strain, and it does it for ME. Day Time Strain Very smooth taste No coughing Little Talkative Focus Driven All walls come down You can see through the doors GODS GIFT TO ME 💯 % recommend
d........1
November 22, 2023
Focused
Relaxed
Very unique smell and taste the effect lasted a while like not so high but enough to concentrate, I had a stroke a year ago and this strain is highly recommended
G........n
November 24, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
I have been smoking for about 20 years of so and I'm in recovery from heroin. This strain helps with the stress of everything. Help me sleep, pain,anxiety, and hunger. Most of all leaves you with a full body and head high. Coverd in cristals and has a purple running threw the bud like veins. Definitely one of the best hybrid strains iv smoked in a long time!
a........5
November 18, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
After I read up on this strain on Leafly, I knew I had to try it. Grabbed a quarter and immediately smelled a sweet fruity gassy bag of goodness. I couldn’t wait to get home and pack a bong load full of this delicious smelling flower. Nugs are frosty from top to bottom, trichomes getting stuck all over my fingers as I take a gander at the nuggettry. When I took a rip on the way in I taste sweet fruity flowery desserts. On the exhale it intensifies and blends together for an intense and pleasing flavor that overpowers the senses (in the best way). This is a very potent strain. Usually takes 2-3 bowls to get me where I want. Just one and I was done. Definitely for experienced smokers. You WILL NOT be disappointed by E85 at all, I promise 🥴👌🏻
d........p
December 12, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
if you’re a novice smoker you’re going to definitely want to take some precautions before you smoke. I’m a daily smoker and this strain has surprised me in effects. Took 2 full bowls and in about 5 min I Felt like a psychedelic effects you get from taking acid where your blankets seem to become part of you and feel like the just slither over your skin. But like I said. If you’re a novice smoker. Be careful smoking this strain. It can definitely become overwhelming when it starts to hit. And it hits hard and fast after your first bowl. So you better get ready and sit down before you get lost in the sauce 😆🔥