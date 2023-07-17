I have been a daily smoker with a few year breaks here and there for the past 22 years. This is hands down, the best shit I have ever smoked. And I have smoked ALOT of different strains over the years. I also have an annoyingly high tolerance and have been smoking multiple times daily, every day, for the past 4 years solid and this bud has me right where I want to be. I feel an amazing body high, like I am floating on a cloud. The mind is the perfect blend of focus and euphoria. You definitely want to do something. You won’t care what it is lol. You are just happy be alive and kicking. The taste is delicious Runtz with hints of lemon and cherry on the exhale. Smooth delicious smoke. You want to soak in its aroma. Hurry up and buy!!