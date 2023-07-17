stock photo similar to E85
HybridTHC 30%CBD

E85

E85 is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Wedding Cake x Project 4516. This strain is a rare and exotic creation that combines the best of both parents. E85 has a fruity and dessert-like aroma and taste that are truly pleasing to the senses. E85 is 30% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us E85 effects include happy, relaxed, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose E85 when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and pain. Bred by Grandiflora Genetics, E85 features flavors like sweet, fruity and citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is unknown. This strain is a limited edition offering from Grandiflora Genetics, a brand that specializes in exotic and rare genetics. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed E85, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

E85 strain effects

Reported by 51 real people like you

Feelings

Euphoric

Relaxed

Tingly

E85 strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    30% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    23% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Depression
    15% of people say it helps with Depression
E85 strain reviews51

July 17, 2023
25 people found this helpful
July 3, 2023
Inviting smell, hits pretty quick. Heavy head high but my pain has decreased as well. A new favorite!
13 people found this helpful
November 9, 2023
Very intense head high. It got me high enough to write this review so u take what want from that
7 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

