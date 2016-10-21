We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
This stuff will get your really high, but will make you feel really depressed if you like sativas. It's a solid sleep aid, but it doesn't have a mellow come down and you really have to sleep it off. The biggest thing I don't like about it is that it makes me space out and get really slow
Very sticky feel. Has a sweet pine smell. The high is a 5/5.
5/5 for anxiety (fantastic strain to treat anxiety)
5/5 for relaxed
3/5 for tired
5/5 for energized (Gives you a high but doesn't make you want to sit around it's more of a active high)
All around I would say that Early Girl is a very g...