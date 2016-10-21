ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Early Girl reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Early Girl.

Effects

Show all

58 people reported 399 effects
Relaxed 50%
Euphoric 43%
Happy 39%
Hungry 36%
Giggly 34%
Pain 39%
Stress 34%
Anxiety 29%
Depression 20%
Insomnia 13%
Dry mouth 31%
Dry eyes 24%
Paranoid 10%
Dizzy 6%
Anxious 3%

Reviews

71

Avatar for DollSkillkill33
Member since 2019
Where to purchase this product ?
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for yumi.77
Member since 2017
Unbelievably good at relaxing you and making your forget everything that troubles you.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHungryRelaxedTalkativeTingly
Avatar for forword_passion
Member since 2018
Good on the stress relief
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Energetic
Avatar for LarissaRose93
Member since 2018
Definitely makes you lazy. And hungry lol. Very fragrant, reminds me of bud I smoked back when I was a teenager in BC.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for mancavematt21
Member since 2016
I absolutely love it!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for ZodiacWeed
Member since 2018
Perfect for stress and depression, love medicating of this bud
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for blikatin
Member since 2017
This stuff will get your really high, but will make you feel really depressed if you like sativas. It's a solid sleep aid, but it doesn't have a mellow come down and you really have to sleep it off. The biggest thing I don't like about it is that it makes me space out and get really slow
Read full review
Reported
feelings
SleepyTingly
Avatar for am302b
Member since 2017
Very sticky feel. Has a sweet pine smell. The high is a 5/5. 5/5 for anxiety (fantastic strain to treat anxiety) 5/5 for relaxed 3/5 for tired 5/5 for energized (Gives you a high but doesn't make you want to sit around it's more of a active high) All around I would say that Early Girl is a very g...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxed