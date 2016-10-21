ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

3.7 71 reviews

Early Girl

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 5 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 71 reviews

Early Girl

Early Girl is the wallflower of cannabis strains since its introduction in the 1980s. Lovingly preserved by the breeders at Sensi Seeds, this strain is lazy and relaxed, nothing over the top. A 75/25 indica-dominant hybrid, Early Girl is a good one for those new to cannabis who would like relief from stress. Also a great strain for novice growers, it's compact, resilient, and has a particularly short flowering time of 7 to 8 weeks. Early Girl grows especially well outdoors, but won’t put up a fuss if she’s stuck inside.

 

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

58 people reported 399 effects
Relaxed 50%
Euphoric 43%
Happy 39%
Hungry 36%
Giggly 34%
Pain 39%
Stress 34%
Anxiety 29%
Depression 20%
Insomnia 13%
Dry mouth 31%
Dry eyes 24%
Paranoid 10%
Dizzy 6%
Anxious 3%

Reviews

71

Lineage

First strain parent
South Asian Indica
parent
Second strain parent
Mexican
parent
Strain
Early Girl
Strain child
Black Roses
child

Grow info

indica
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

