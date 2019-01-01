Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Bred by Mr. Nice Seeds, Early Queen is a three-way cross between Early Pearl, Early Girl, and a world-class Super Skunk. With sweet and skunky terpenes, Early Queen is a tasty smoke that offers a variety of fruity notes. The high is balanced and easy to manage, making Early Queen a great strain for novice consumers.