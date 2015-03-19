ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Early Pearl is a sativa bred by Sensi Seeds. These sturdy buds have the solidity of an indica, making them great breeders for adding toughness and stability to offspring. Alternatively, effects are notably sativa with an unmistakable vibrance and vigor optimal for daytime use. Heavy yields can be achieved indoors and outdoors, with a flowering time around 9 weeks.

Avatar for ChiefHighHorse
Member since 2014
Great strain. If there's ever been a strain to help me take on a stressful day with a positive attitude, it's this one. I am more inclined to converse, I do get hungry and I maintain a relaxed demeanor. A well deserved 5 stars from me 💚
HappyHungryRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for cccofmaine420
Member since 2014
As a long time grower, I have finally found out the truth about a strain smelling EXACTLY like Tea. It is this one. A calming buzz not so much a Sativa in my mind.
Relaxed
Avatar for Cjmck
Member since 2019
Nice head buzz. Very functional and social feeling high for a bit of a newer smoker such as myself (about 2 months) calming and fun while still potent. Doesn’t put you into the sunken place but will give you a good relaxed feeling after a long day. I don’t smoke in the morning but I feeel like this ...
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyHungry
Avatar for Crazy0
Member since 2015
Good sativa strain
HungryRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for nathanclark420
Member since 2016
amazing strain love the flavor
Hungry
Lineage

Strain
Early Pearl
First strain child
Big Bull
child
Second strain child
Jamaican Pearl
child

