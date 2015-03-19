Early Pearl is a sativa bred by Sensi Seeds. These sturdy buds have the solidity of an indica, making them great breeders for adding toughness and stability to offspring. Alternatively, effects are notably sativa with an unmistakable vibrance and vigor optimal for daytime use. Heavy yields can be achieved indoors and outdoors, with a flowering time around 9 weeks.
