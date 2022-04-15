Eastside OG
Eastside OG
EOG
Hybrid
Talkative
Uplifted
Energetic
Cheese
Blueberry
Diesel
Eastside OG effects are mostly energizing.
Eastside OG is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel talkative, uplifted, and energetic. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Eastside OG, before let us know! Leave a review.
Eastside OG strain effects
Reported by 18 real people like you
Eastside OG strain helps with
- 43% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 37% of people say it helps with Depression
- 31% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Eastside OG strain reviews(18)
9........4
April 15, 2022
m........t
June 5, 2023
Focused
Sleepy
Dry eyes
8........j
January 25, 2024
Aroused
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly