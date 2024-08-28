I've got a few set in stone favorites when it comes to strains, but that doesn't mean I don't like to venture into unexplored territory. Enter, Eastside OG. My fav dispensary had this on sale last week, so I picked up an 8th to try. And let me tell you, I am not unhappy that I did. Some earthy/piney notes in the smells. Pine, citrus, smooth taste. Gets you stoned. But not too much. It's kind of one of those strains where it opens your mind but also tells it, "It's okay if you want to take a nap instead". Smoked some before bed last night and I don't think I moved a muscle while sleeping. Was it the weed? Maybe!

3 people found this helpful helpful report