Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Eastside OG.
Eastside OG strain effects
Reported by 18 real people like you
Eastside OG strain helps with
- 43% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 37% of people say it helps with Depression
- 31% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Eastside OG reviews
d........3
August 28, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
My 3rd favorite OG so far, liking it better than regular OG Kush. Very similar to OG Kush.
C........1
March 19, 2022
I've got a few set in stone favorites when it comes to strains, but that doesn't mean I don't like to venture into unexplored territory. Enter, Eastside OG. My fav dispensary had this on sale last week, so I picked up an 8th to try. And let me tell you, I am not unhappy that I did. Some earthy/piney notes in the smells. Pine, citrus, smooth taste. Gets you stoned. But not too much. It's kind of one of those strains where it opens your mind but also tells it, "It's okay if you want to take a nap instead". Smoked some before bed last night and I don't think I moved a muscle while sleeping. Was it the weed? Maybe!
B........0
June 2, 2024
Creative
Hungry
Talkative
Uplifted
I have never had the munchies like I did last night when I lit up a joint of this stuff, I ate 2 bowls of soup back to back, a pack of tuna, some applesauce and a meatstick even after that "midnight snack" I definitely could've ate more this is God's gift if your struggling to put on weight. The high even got me out of comfort zone to try new experiences and to top it off ideas just kept coming and coming. (I always smoke a joint down to my fingertips) if you haven't tried this strain before then be careful, half a joint should do you perfect.
k........0
July 8, 2025
Energetic
Talkative
Uplifted
Dizzy
Great effects! Great aroma and taste! Be careful if you’re a new smoker. My flower was sitting at 29.3 % thc!
M........7
June 28, 2025
Relaxed
Uplifted
Dry mouth
def has a diesel or maybe chemical? taste maybe hints of cheese
m........t
June 5, 2023
Focused
Sleepy
Dry eyes
Dry mouth
This is an absolute monster of a strain. Heavy indica that will have you sitting on your back pockets very easily. I obtained a half ounce of this strain testing around 36% and it definitely did not disappoint. Excellent sour and overall clean smoke. This strain is so strong that rookie and non-experienced smokers need not apply. For all of you OG fans, this is the one. HANDS DOWN.
8........j
January 25, 2024
Aroused
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Just picked some up and definitely a new favorite smoke! I’m a heavy dabber and smoking a chillum of this flower hits me perfect!! Perfect giggly - spacey yet active head high and relaxing yet not couch-locked body high even after a handful of bowls later.
d........9
May 23, 2023
Energetic
Focused
Giggly
Happy
one of my favorite strains. had me happy and feeling good. I'll definitely buy this again, especially from Common Citizen