  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Easy Peezy
  4. Reviews

Easy Peezy reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Easy Peezy.

Reviews

4

Avatar for stonedPR
Member since 2017
Definitely a good strain for a hard sleep. This strain has taken a place in my collection as a full-bodied relaxation delivery device.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for idont
Member since 2016
Haven't tried it yet but that deep chunk parent better be amazing. Because this would be very close to super sour diesel or super silver haze. With very little change in genetics.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for jakes9101
Member since 2016
Easy Peezy is a great strain for mid day blues. It will put a smile on your face by just looking and smelling the buds. The buds are loaded with tricomes that damn near sparkle at you. The medicinal values work great for fighting depression, pain, muscle cramps and definitely puts gas in the love ma...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Svvvymusic
Member since 2016
Beautiful sticky dense buds, oozing with terps and trichomes, A++ I've barley had better!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxed
