Easy Peezy by Bedford Grow is an uplifting hybrid that offers happy, cerebral effects and prolonged physical relaxation. This strain is the cross of 3rd Coast Panama Chunk and a Northern Lights/Haze hybrid. Its dense, chunky buds are bright green with dark orange hairs, and its terpene profile is creamy with a dominant chemical-lemon aroma. Easy Peezy hits the consumer with a heady burst of energy that peaks and decelerates into full body sedation. This potent hybrid is well suited for early evening use and can help mitigate stress, depression, pain, digestive issues, and insomnia.

Avatar for jakes9101
Member since 2016
Easy Peezy is a great strain for mid day blues. It will put a smile on your face by just looking and smelling the buds. The buds are loaded with tricomes that damn near sparkle at you. The medicinal values work great for fighting depression, pain, muscle cramps and definitely puts gas in the love ma...
ArousedCreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for stonedPR
Member since 2017
Definitely a good strain for a hard sleep. This strain has taken a place in my collection as a full-bodied relaxation delivery device.
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Svvvymusic
Member since 2016
Beautiful sticky dense buds, oozing with terps and trichomes, A++ I've barley had better!
ArousedCreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Lineage

First strain parent
Haze
parent
Second strain parent
Northern Lights
parent
Strain
Easy Peezy

