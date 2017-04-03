Easy Peezy by Bedford Grow is an uplifting hybrid that offers happy, cerebral effects and prolonged physical relaxation. This strain is the cross of 3rd Coast Panama Chunk and a Northern Lights/Haze hybrid. Its dense, chunky buds are bright green with dark orange hairs, and its terpene profile is creamy with a dominant chemical-lemon aroma. Easy Peezy hits the consumer with a heady burst of energy that peaks and decelerates into full body sedation. This potent hybrid is well suited for early evening use and can help mitigate stress, depression, pain, digestive issues, and insomnia.
