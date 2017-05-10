ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for Magp007
Member since 2019
Great for use it every day or the way you wanted not gonna be disappointed, early in the morning or at night .
ArousedFocusedHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Leafly_User_name
Member since 2018
great stuff!!
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricGiggly
Avatar for Vonat66
Member since 2019
Sativa dominant while relaxing
Avatar for Alliedallasmultipass
Member since 2019
In my very exclusive elite top three. I've only tried it once, but omg! Game changer! Completely relaxed, chatty, I looked at the face of god, and I understood EVERYTHING!!! There's only one other strain that did me as dirty as Ed, but I can literally say Ed Rosenthal changed my life. If you can fin...
Avatar for growerneunneun
Member since 2016
Just Ok. Strain makes very sleepy and really smells like nutt.
Sleepy
Avatar for SlugChrist
Member since 2017
This is some of the best flower I've ever smoked. Nice, and neutral in flavor. I get some kind of spice. As far as effects, wow. This makes me feel extremely relaxed, and tired. It's hard for me to find bud these days that helps with my sleep issues, but this is the ticket. Will definitely be at the...
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for CannabisExpert
Member since 2017
No big deal. The Strain looks like a really good outdoors. It doesn't taste that great and it gets you kind of cranky. A heavy set bud that leaves you wondering why you even bought it.
Sleepy
Avatar for Davey1964
Member since 2017
Super is right! Intense high from my vaporizer. Has a very mellow finish but be careful it might cause slight paranoia.
