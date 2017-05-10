We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Stay in touch
Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
In my very exclusive elite top three. I've only tried it once, but omg! Game changer! Completely relaxed, chatty, I looked at the face of god, and I understood EVERYTHING!!! There's only one other strain that did me as dirty as Ed, but I can literally say Ed Rosenthal changed my life. If you can fin...
This is some of the best flower I've ever smoked. Nice, and neutral in flavor. I get some kind of spice. As far as effects, wow. This makes me feel extremely relaxed, and tired. It's hard for me to find bud these days that helps with my sleep issues, but this is the ticket. Will definitely be at the...