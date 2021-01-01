Loading…

Egg Roll

Hybrid
Egg Roll effects are mostly calming.

flavor & aroma
diesel
top effect
tingly

Egg Roll is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Egg Roll - if you've smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

Leafly logo

Egg Roll effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
6 people told us about effects:
Euphoric
33% of people report feeling euphoric
Focused
33% of people report feeling focused
Tingly
33% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
33% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Headache
16% of people say it helps with headache

Egg Roll reported flavors

Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about flavors:
Diesel
16% of people taste the flavor diesel
Earthy
16% of people taste the flavor earthy
Pepper
16% of people taste the flavor pepper

Egg Roll reviews6

write a review
