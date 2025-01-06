Tempura
Tempura
Tep
Hybrid
Uplifted
Happy
Giggly
Lemon
Sweet
Chemical
Tempura effects are mostly energizing.
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Tempura strain reviews(1)
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J........r
January 6, 2025
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
Lovely flower top grade and an all time favourite it will be!