Copped this off the black market but 100% reliable for at least a decade for me. Having said that, very nice bag presentation, buds were on the bigger side and on the fluffier side. The leaves could be seen on the buds but they were full of crystals. A little on the dry side, smoke was a little harsh but nothing you couldn’t handle. Seemed mostly Indica, not really any pep, maybe a tiny bit but after 20 minutes: Calm, relaxed, back and leg pain are manageable, be nice to read for a bit, maybe some light conversation but really feeling this headed to helping with insomnia as I can feel the fade setting in as I type. As with any strain, everyone’s different and this is just my explanation of my experience. Be well.