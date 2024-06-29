Ego Checker reviews
Ego Checker reviews
a........n
June 29, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Copped this off the black market but 100% reliable for at least a decade for me. Having said that, very nice bag presentation, buds were on the bigger side and on the fluffier side. The leaves could be seen on the buds but they were full of crystals. A little on the dry side, smoke was a little harsh but nothing you couldn’t handle. Seemed mostly Indica, not really any pep, maybe a tiny bit but after 20 minutes: Calm, relaxed, back and leg pain are manageable, be nice to read for a bit, maybe some light conversation but really feeling this headed to helping with insomnia as I can feel the fade setting in as I type. As with any strain, everyone’s different and this is just my explanation of my experience. Be well.
r........k
July 25, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Tingly
perfect night time tv binging smoke.
s........e
February 21, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Quite literally THEE best sativa I’ve ever had the pleasure of smoking. Got it on sale at a dispensary in Vegas anddddd I went back 2 more times before I flew home! I smoked this with a friend and instantly became connected to Mother Nature. We watched 2 birds up in a tree for like 30 mins before watching a documentary about volcanos? Afterward we watched the Las Vegas sunset cross cross apple sauced on the curb… amazing strain. It checks the Ego as described, very healing
t........7
Today
Creative
Energetic
Happy
This is a good go to strain, I just came across, I like the name very applicable. Not a sativa, more indica leaning bug apparently not the only one thinking it was a sativa, more hybrid. Nkce color what I look for, light orange. Right away I knew I found s strain similar to Black Herer, Montana silver tips, and Banana Mac are two standouts and OG Chem is old go to...