HybridTHC 23.5%CBD

Ego Checker

Ego Checker is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Dosidos and Kush Mints. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Ego Checker is 23.5% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Ego Checker typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Ego Checker’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Ego Checker, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Ego Checker strain effects

Reported by 7 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Talkative

Creative

Ego Checker strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    42% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Insomnia
    28% of people say it helps with Insomnia
  • Pain
    28% of people say it helps with Pain
Ego Checker strain reviews7

June 29, 2024
2 people found this helpful
July 25, 2024
perfect night time tv binging smoke.
1 person found this helpful
February 21, 2024
Quite literally THEE best sativa I’ve ever had the pleasure of smoking. Got it on sale at a dispensary in Vegas anddddd I went back 2 more times before I flew home! I smoked this with a friend and instantly became connected to Mother Nature. We watched 2 birds up in a tree for like 30 mins before watching a documentary about volcanos? Afterward we watched the Las Vegas sunset cross cross apple sauced on the curb… amazing strain. It checks the Ego as described, very healing
