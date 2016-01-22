Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Wasn't sure if this was the strain I smoked two years ago but I guess Grape Kool Aid is also called Electric Kool Aid. I don't remember the high too much because this was a little over two years ago, but I did put sunglasses on AT NIGHT to look "less high". It really does help you sleep comfortably ...