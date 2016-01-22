ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for BingBangBong69
Member since 2019
It’s definitely a vibe, real eye opener to the 6th sense. What a strain!
Avatar for savageturt794
Member since 2018
Some of the best I’ve had hands down.
Avatar for michigansucks
Member since 2019
Wasn't sure if this was the strain I smoked two years ago but I guess Grape Kool Aid is also called Electric Kool Aid. I don't remember the high too much because this was a little over two years ago, but I did put sunglasses on AT NIGHT to look "less high". It really does help you sleep comfortably ...
feelings
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for St0nedTr00per
Member since 2019
Love Love Love this one! From the second you open the container and take in that sweet kool-aid smell, you're instantly intrigued. Love the sweet taste!
feelings
EnergeticHappyRelaxed
Avatar for dakide
Member since 2018
OMG this strain is great. tasty bud as well has a nice berry taste I put it in a berry warp and man it was great!!🔥🔥🔥
Avatar for janeenessa
Member since 2018
Maybe a 3.7 is a better review. Very sweet blueberry smell. I would love to purchase it in a perfume bottle. Not too strong but just right. Vibrant and happy but relaxation is this strain.
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for S.rex.bene
Member since 2019
Extremely euphoric at first but the come down gave me some pretty harsh anxiety. Smoke with caution(:
EnergeticEuphoricHappy
Avatar for SmokeEmAll
Member since 2018
Amazing hybrid. Was great for getting stoned all day and keeping you going into the night. Smoked smooth and seemed very potent.
