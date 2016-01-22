Electric Kool Aid is a 60/40 sativa-dominant hybrid strain bred by crossing Purple Diesel and Cherry Pie. Preferred for daytime use, Electric Kool Aid provides uplifting effects that inspire the mind while easing the body into a relaxed state. Hashy notes of sweet lavender and grape flavor the sparkling crystal-covered buds, which can take on a stunning periwinkle blue coloration.
Electric Kool Aid
