ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Electric Kool Aid
  • Leafly flower of Electric Kool Aid

Hybrid

Electric Kool Aid

Electric Kool Aid

Electric Kool Aid is a 60/40 sativa-dominant hybrid strain bred by crossing Purple Diesel and Cherry Pie. Preferred for daytime use, Electric Kool Aid provides uplifting effects that inspire the mind while easing the body into a relaxed state. Hashy notes of sweet lavender and grape flavor the sparkling crystal-covered buds, which can take on a stunning periwinkle blue coloration. 

Reviews

28

Show all

Avatar for teezytreezy
Member since 2016
finished my first sesh with this beautiful berry strain today. Being a slightly sativa dominate strain, you really can have the best of both worlds with Electric Kool Aid. Wowee wow the euphoria given off those grape hinted, crystal covered buds when lit is spectacular. The forrest reminiscent scent...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for ChickNorris
Member since 2016
A pleasant energetic experience with talkative charisma. My friend Ms. Electric Koolaid, and I haven't known each other long, but what we do know of each other, she is a sticky, and dense mistress. And don't get me started on her other good points! Ms. EKA is a very social lady, and is always up fo...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for michigansucks
Member since 2019
Wasn't sure if this was the strain I smoked two years ago but I guess Grape Kool Aid is also called Electric Kool Aid. I don't remember the high too much because this was a little over two years ago, but I did put sunglasses on AT NIGHT to look "less high". It really does help you sleep comfortably ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for St0nedTr00per
Member since 2019
Love Love Love this one! From the second you open the container and take in that sweet kool-aid smell, you're instantly intrigued. Love the sweet taste!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticHappyRelaxed
Avatar for S.rex.bene
Member since 2019
Extremely euphoric at first but the come down gave me some pretty harsh anxiety. Smoke with caution(:
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricHappy
more
reviews
write a review

Lineage

First strain parent
Purple Diesel
parent
Second strain parent
Cherry Pie
parent
Strain
Electric Kool Aid

Photos

User uploaded image of Electric Kool AidUser uploaded image of Electric Kool AidUser uploaded image of Electric Kool Aid
New Strains Alert: C3PO, Blucifer, Electric Kool Aid, Blue Mountain Fire, and More
New Strains Alert: C3PO, Blucifer, Electric Kool Aid, Blue Mountain Fire, and More