Electric Lemon G reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Electric Lemon G.

Avatar for kuvja
Member since 2018
CreativeGigglyRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for FishinWithDabRigs
Member since 2019
Flavorful. Powerful. Certainly a textbook Sativa. Deducted one star for potency. The medical effects have a quick half life for me, so I am weary of the 21% THC level on the jar. You can find this strain as “Biscay” on the CT MMP, grown by Theraplant. Certainly worth having in the daytime rotation.
EnergeticTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for dennisacostas
Member since 2017
Good lemon fragrance. Relaxing
FocusedRelaxed
Avatar for wilkmjw
Member since 2017
how can you tell the strain name vs. the street name? is it just from coloring
Avatar for sevinup
Member since 2018
Gave me a slightly more anxious feeling than most strains, but still makes me want to not move.
Sleepy
Avatar for dabsBenedict
Member since 2018
This is one of my favorite CT mmj/dispensary strains (biscay by Theraplant). Its really smooth for a sativa, and I'm not a big sat. fan due to them not always being the smoothest and also I get anxious from sativa sometimes, depending on the strain mostly(I dont think weed makes ppl anxious, I think...
Avatar for yonicyouth
Member since 2017
Euphoric but not super energizing
