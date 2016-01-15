Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Flavorful. Powerful. Certainly a textbook Sativa. Deducted one star for potency. The medical effects have a quick half life for me, so I am weary of the 21% THC level on the jar. You can find this strain as “Biscay” on the CT MMP, grown by Theraplant. Certainly worth having in the daytime rotation.
This is one of my favorite CT mmj/dispensary strains (biscay by Theraplant). Its really smooth for a sativa, and I'm not a big sat. fan due to them not always being the smoothest and also I get anxious from sativa sometimes, depending on the strain mostly(I dont think weed makes ppl anxious, I think...