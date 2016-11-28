ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Elephant is an old school bud with a lineage lost to time. This strain supposedly acquired its name for the elephant-sized colas it creates during its flowering cycle. The chunky flowers express a sweet and sour aroma that is reminiscent of candy and citrus while also retaining a subtle spiciness. Elephant has a strong cerebral buzz that immediately strikes the head and settles behind the eyes. It’ll also get you talking and stimulate your creative side. Enjoy Elephant throughout the day to ignite appetite, spark creativity, and enhance all manner of physical activity. 

Picked up some Elephant produced by Sunshine Farms here in WA, and just couldn't be happier with it!! Taste and smell are great, not too harsh on the throat, and had an enjoyable and productive high. I sometimes have anxiety, especially in social situations, but this made me happy to bs with everyon...
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Aloha! when I heard this strain is believed to originate in Hawaii i had to try it. Real happy, feeling creative, and energy is pretty good overall. not too speedy but definitely a Sativa high with just a bit of spacey/stoney vibes.
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricGiggly
It made me feel like a school boy whose parents left him at a bus stop and never came back. It was alright. Good legacy​ strain.
ArousedFocusedHappyHungryRelaxed
This strain is grand, to me it smelled almost like earthy peanuts or something and is just a great strain overall looks nice too, ha about 2 bowls later I felt like I was being rubbed by giant deodorant sticks on my ribs
HappyRelaxedTinglyUplifted
actually helps motivate me to clean the house. first post.
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyHungry
