Eleven Roses effects
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
15 people reported 81 effects
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
53% of people report feeling sleepy
Uplifted
33% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
33% of people report feeling happy
Focused
26% of people report feeling focused
Dizzy
6% of people say it helps with dizzy
Dry eyes
6% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dry mouth
6% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Paranoid
6% of people say it helps with paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
Inflammation
20% of people say it helps with inflammation
Insomnia
20% of people say it helps with insomnia