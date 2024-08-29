This strain is a beautiful masterpiece. It is a sweet symphony of the fruity candy and slight gassy/earthy scent. The nose just dances around you wrapping you in the blanket of scent given by the wonderful bud. It has the effects of pure uplifting and incredibly relaxing cure for anything that ails you. This strain is an experience that makes you feel uplifted and exactly where you need to be. No matter where you start or where you are the care put into this strain will make you feel on top of the world. Truly an amazing experience has become my new favorite. If you have the pleasure to experience this you will forever be changed. I hope you get to enjoy as I have!