ELI
Hybrid
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Blueberry
Berry
Strawberry
Eli's Hair effects are mostly energizing.
Eli’s Hair, also called Eli and Hella Stoopid, is a zingy, sativa-dominant strain named in honor of the breeder’s brother, who used cannabis both recreationally and medicinally. It offers the perfect morning pick-me-up, with 24% THC on average, blueberry terps, and a funky aftertaste by combining Stoopid Fruits with Hella Jelly, the pick for California's 2021 Grow Off competition.
Eli's Hair strain effects
Eli's Hair strain flavors
Eli's Hair strain helps with
- 58% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 41% of people say it helps with Depression
- 41% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Eli's Hair strain reviews(12)
j........5
August 29, 2024
Energetic
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
This strain is a beautiful masterpiece. It is a sweet symphony of the fruity candy and slight gassy/earthy scent. The nose just dances around you wrapping you in the blanket of scent given by the wonderful bud. It has the effects of pure uplifting and incredibly relaxing cure for anything that ails you. This strain is an experience that makes you feel uplifted and exactly where you need to be. No matter where you start or where you are the care put into this strain will make you feel on top of the world. Truly an amazing experience has become my new favorite. If you have the pleasure to experience this you will forever be changed. I hope you get to enjoy as I have!
k........7
April 30, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
This strain is everything you need. Uplifting, motivating, makes you want to go places and share memories. Got to have a family member who’s been suffering from bipolar and depression give it a try. He’s now asking for more. Says he hasn’t felt this clear headed and motivated from a strain before. If you want a strain that’s perfect for going on a walk or some kind of activity, this is it. The smoke is top tier and the flavor is even better.
p........b
April 18, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
A deep smell of berry surrounds you as soon as you open the bag. It breaks apart in sticky chucks to put in the grinder. The smell after opening it freshly grinded was amazing. Only a couple puffs and I amm extremely uplifted and light. Responsibilities of tomorrow can be easily forgotten with this strain. While smoking you can taste a fresh earthy taste. I am normally a very anxious person but I am at peace now.