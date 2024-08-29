Eli's Hair reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Eli's Hair.
Eli's Hair strain effects
Eli's Hair strain flavors
Eli's Hair strain helps with
- 58% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 41% of people say it helps with Depression
- 41% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Eli's Hair reviews
j........5
August 29, 2024
Energetic
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
This strain is a beautiful masterpiece. It is a sweet symphony of the fruity candy and slight gassy/earthy scent. The nose just dances around you wrapping you in the blanket of scent given by the wonderful bud. It has the effects of pure uplifting and incredibly relaxing cure for anything that ails you. This strain is an experience that makes you feel uplifted and exactly where you need to be. No matter where you start or where you are the care put into this strain will make you feel on top of the world. Truly an amazing experience has become my new favorite. If you have the pleasure to experience this you will forever be changed. I hope you get to enjoy as I have!
k........7
April 30, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
This strain is everything you need. Uplifting, motivating, makes you want to go places and share memories. Got to have a family member who’s been suffering from bipolar and depression give it a try. He’s now asking for more. Says he hasn’t felt this clear headed and motivated from a strain before. If you want a strain that’s perfect for going on a walk or some kind of activity, this is it. The smoke is top tier and the flavor is even better.
p........b
April 18, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
A deep smell of berry surrounds you as soon as you open the bag. It breaks apart in sticky chucks to put in the grinder. The smell after opening it freshly grinded was amazing. Only a couple puffs and I amm extremely uplifted and light. Responsibilities of tomorrow can be easily forgotten with this strain. While smoking you can taste a fresh earthy taste. I am normally a very anxious person but I am at peace now.
X........x
April 29, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
Tingly
Had a great time almost immediately, smooth transition into a calm and warm high, felt able to sleep but also like the pains from my day were gone enough that I didn’t have to.
k........1
April 18, 2024
Happy
Uplifted
This flavor experience took me back to sitting by the fire on a summer night. The high was like floating on clouds but they are warm!
j........r
April 30, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Talkative
Super sweet berry aroma and lovely uplifting floaty effects leaving you giggly and euphoric
d........9
January 9, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Beautiful sativa, but doesn’t smell like one. Sweet blueberry / strawberry creamy goodness is the first thing to hit you out of the bag. It’s like a Danimals and you won the Sweet Life of Zach and Cody cruise contest. Uplifting with an energy kick, the perfect wake ‘n bake to keep you going throughout the day.
s........s
January 18, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Complicated sweet flavorful smell that tingles the nose. The effects are uplifting turning a bad mood in to a good one a giggly content makes it excellent strain for those suffering with depression, bipolar, and anxiety. The effects are strong but not debilitating. Amazing smoke great for morning or all day even can be used winding down in the evening with the touch of relaxation this strain has.