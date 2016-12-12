ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Elvis reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Elvis.

Effects

21 people reported 142 effects
Uplifted 66%
Happy 57%
Relaxed 57%
Euphoric 52%
Talkative 38%
Pain 38%
Stress 38%
Depression 23%
Insomnia 19%
Fatigue 14%
Dizzy 14%
Dry mouth 14%
Anxious 9%
Dry eyes 9%
Paranoid 9%

Reviews

39

Avatar for epskein
Member since 2018
Very energetic and relaxing feel.
Avatar for eazy420steazy
Member since 2017
Love it. I'm prone to anxiety and this helped me a lot. Also a very productive high. A little on the weak side though is the only downside.
Avatar for roshai
Member since 2016
I'll express my feelings of this strain in the words of James Franco.... "hands down the dopest dope I've ever smoked"
Avatar for chayse07
Member since 2017
Great smell, hits hard but doesn't last long. Had my mind racing and being creative.
Photos

Avatar for Dratic55
Member since 2017
I've been loving this as a concentrate! It's flavor is uniquely spicy and sweet with a hint of jalapeños. It doesn't seem to take much to get you an intense high, and the high itself is quite the euphoric rush. I'm even getting these peripheral hallucinations as well as flash backs. This works wonde...
Avatar for Dratic55
Member since 2017
I'm really loving this strain as a concentrate! It's flavor is uniquely spicy and sweet with a hint of jalapeños. It doesn't seem to take much to get you an intense high, and the high itself is quite the euphoric rush. I'm even getting these peripheral hallucinations as well as flash backs. This wor...
Avatar for wittgensteinpoker
Member since 2016
Very nice, Very even. Makes you feel smart, confident, and content I noticed creativity spike as others mentioned. But not manic. You will like it too.
Avatar for fratlivesmatter
Member since 2016
It's pretty okay
