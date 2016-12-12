Elvis is a hybrid creation by Seedism that crosses AK-47 with a sativa-dominant phenotype of Skunk #1, known as The Pure. Its flavors are a sweet, earthy mix of skunky musk with an added spice from AK-47 that amplifies the complexity of the flavor profile. Elvis produces a burst of cerebral activity that provides a spark of creative juice and a mellow, relaxing body effect that calms anxieties.
Effects
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Side effects
Reviews
39
Find Elvis nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Elvis nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Elvis
Hang tight. We're looking for Elvis nearby.