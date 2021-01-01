Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Weed Strains
  3. Hybrid
  4. Emerald Fire OG

Emerald Fire OG

Average price per gram of flower shop near you
$000
HybridTHC 14%CBD
Dominant Terpene: Caryophyllene
No effects reported

Emerald Fire OG is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Emerald Fire OG - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

write a review

Buy Emerald Fire OG near you

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...

Similar to Emerald Fire OG

Show me all similar strains
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...

check back later

check back later

check back later

check back later

check back later

AVAILABLE IN YOUR AREA
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Emerald Fire OG reviews2

write a review
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...

Strain spotlight