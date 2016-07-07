ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Emerald OG reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Emerald OG.

Effects

32 people reported 253 effects
Relaxed 87%
Sleepy 50%
Happy 46%
Euphoric 37%
Uplifted 37%
Insomnia 43%
Stress 37%
Anxiety 34%
Depression 31%
Headaches 25%
Dry mouth 28%
Anxious 6%
Dry eyes 6%

Reviews

53

Avatar for worldofsimulacra
Member since 2019
This is in the top 5 and possibly even top 3 of strains I've tried so far. It's an almost stupid level of stoney, giggly to me too, zero anxiety and total body wash of relaxation. You will fight the couch if there is a couch anywhere near. OMG this is a niiiiice one. Get this if you see it. Bit of d...
GigglyHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for BearzyStarr
Member since 2018
Ehh. Had I happened upon this in WV or NC perhaps I would've considered it a A+ score. Unfortunately for Ms. Emerald OG, this is Colorado. Top 25 maybe.
Relaxed
Avatar for 1kushking
Member since 2017
Super dense buds made breaking it up by hand difficult. Light green on the outside with some faint purple also on the inside. Buds had 18% THC &amp; super fine crystal trichomes. Taste &amp; smell was a sweet earthy floral citrus. Results were happiness, relaxation, &amp; sleepiness. Best for after ...
HappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for ColoradoKali
Member since 2017
Top strain for my anxiety and to just relax, ease my mind, Creating a force field of powerful goodness around me.
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for StLBudman
Member since 2017
Holy smokes! This emerald gem put me in a perfectly euphoric state for 3 hours. My very favorite. From taste to smell to looks...I love this strain more and more each time I smoke it. My only complaint is no one ever seems to grow enough to sell in larger quantities than a gram. I'd pay above top do...
Avatar for MotaPrincesa
Member since 2017
First and foremost, Emerald OG smells like heaven. When I first got a hold of this strain I was floored with the smell. The first thing you'll notice is the citrus that, at least for me, was the dominant scent emanating from this strain. The earthy undertones really give this a sweet and aromatic fl...
EuphoricFocusedRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for ironwave
Member since 2016
Got some shatter from the emerald cup. Very smooth and consistent vape. Easy cleans off the dab tool. Relaxed and calm.
Happy
Avatar for StLBudman
Member since 2017
OH MY!!! Only bought a gram and wish I would've gotten an ounce. Best I've had in a minute!
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepyUplifted