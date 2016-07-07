We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Feelings
Helps with
Negatives
Relaxed 87%
Sleepy 50%
Happy 46%
Euphoric 37%
Uplifted 37%
Insomnia 43%
Stress 37%
Anxiety 34%
Depression 31%
Headaches 25%
Dry mouth 28%
Anxious 6%
Dry eyes 6%
Reviews
53
worldofsimulacra
Member since 2019
This is in the top 5 and possibly even top 3 of strains I've tried so far. It's an almost stupid level of stoney, giggly to me too, zero anxiety and total body wash of relaxation. You will fight the couch if there is a couch anywhere near. OMG this is a niiiiice one. Get this if you see it. Bit of d...
Super dense buds made breaking it up by hand difficult. Light green on the outside with some faint purple also on the inside. Buds had 18% THC & super fine crystal trichomes. Taste & smell was a sweet earthy floral citrus. Results were happiness, relaxation, & sleepiness. Best for after ...
Holy smokes! This emerald gem put me in a perfectly euphoric state for 3 hours. My very favorite. From taste to smell to looks...I love this strain more and more each time I smoke it. My only complaint is no one ever seems to grow enough to sell in larger quantities than a gram. I'd pay above top do...
First and foremost, Emerald OG smells like heaven. When I first got a hold of this strain I was floored with the smell. The first thing you'll notice is the citrus that, at least for me, was the dominant scent emanating from this strain. The earthy undertones really give this a sweet and aromatic fl...