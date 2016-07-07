ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Emerald OG
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Emerald OG

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Indica

4.6 53 reviews

Emerald OG

aka Emerald OG Kush, Emerald Kush

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 4 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 53 reviews

Emerald OG

Emerald OG, a strain developed by the California Breeders Association, is a vigorous cross that combines Fire OG with Emerald Diesel. The resulting hybrid was then backcrossed with the pollen from a Fire OG male to forge this indica-dominant hybrid. Emerald OG has a blend of mild floral and melon flavors that mix with pungent citrus notes and produce deep relaxing effects that are a great answer for migraines and sleepless nights.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

32 people reported 253 effects
Relaxed 87%
Sleepy 50%
Happy 46%
Euphoric 37%
Uplifted 37%
Insomnia 43%
Stress 37%
Anxiety 34%
Depression 31%
Headaches 25%
Dry mouth 28%
Anxious 6%
Dry eyes 6%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

53

Show all

Avatar for matthewearl
Member since 2016
First thanks for Bhang Society in North Hollywood for getting me this new strain. This is my first review on a flower that deserves to be mentioned. I am also not using an alias as I stand proudly behind my reviews. From the gate, you will know Emd means business. Physical layout is gorgeous with...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for 420capricorn420
Member since 2014
Sweet smelling yet danky, tight nugs, great indica instant peace of mind, headache relief, & couchlock potential. Medical grade used to treat IBS & PTSD
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for 11Adam11
Member since 2016
Just a great relaxing high that doesn't keep you glued to the couch...unless you want to be. Still feel mentally sharp after smoking. Great for insomnia
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Kushani
Member since 2017
Possibly one of my favorite Indica strains. I enjoy this after a long day of work. I'm on my feet all day and although it's not exactly a pain reliever it's a major relaxer and cradles you right to sleep after and happy and enjoyable high!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for looks
Member since 2015
I love the smell of this strain ! The high is very relaxing and makes you happy! My new favorite strain.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
more reviews
write a review

Find Emerald OG nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Emerald OG nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Emerald OG
User uploaded image of Emerald OG
User uploaded image of Emerald OG
User uploaded image of Emerald OG
User uploaded image of Emerald OG
User uploaded image of Emerald OG

Lineage

Strain parent
Fire OG
parent
Strain
Emerald OG
First strain child
Kush-N-Cheese
child
Second strain child
Emerald Jack
child

Products with Emerald OG

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Emerald OG nearby.